Frontenac City Employees Give Back To The Community

Thanks to Frontenac city workers, United Way of Southeast Kansas received $2700. The money was raised from two events, the Burgers and Badges event and an inaugural city employee contribution campaign. United Way says it's grateful for the donation, which helps the non-profit program provide assistance to hundreds of Southeast Kansas families.
The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.More >>
The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.More >>
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>