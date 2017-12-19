Sponsor a Dog - courtesy of the Joplin Humane Society

We're a week from Christmas, and we still have many dogs in need of sponsors!

Sponsorships make great Christmas gifts for the dog lover on your Christmas list. It’s the gift that gives twice; once when your sponsor finds out that a pet has been sponsored in their name , and then again when they get to see that pet getting adopted!

Follow this link: https://www.joplinhumane.org/store/c11/Dog_Adoption_Sponsorships.html