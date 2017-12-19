Coffeyville & Frontenac Split Tuesday

Tuesday night was the home opener for the Frontenac boys. Coming into the night, the Raiders were looking for their first win of the season, losing each of their first five games.

They didn't get it.

Coffeyville topped Frontenac 55-40 Tuesday night. With the win Coffeyville moves to 4-2 overall.

In the girls game the Raiders had control of the game all night, winning 60-37. Karma Fields led the way for Frontenac with 14 points.