Lions Win 3rd Straight Game

High school and college basketball scoreboard for 12/19.More >>
Dreiling was a 4X All-American LB for Pitt State. At just 27 years old, he'll be the team's defensive coordinator beginning in 2018.More >>
Desirea Buerge had yet another triple double against Missouri S&T, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds.More >>
The Coffeyville boys spoiled Frontenac's home opener Tuesday night, beating the Raiders 55-40.More >>
Kaitlyn Mooney scored 13 in the 4th quarter to put Lamar over #9 Galena.More >>
The Pittsburg boys are now #6 in class 5A.More >>
The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.More >>
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
The SEK Humane Society accuses a former manager of being financially irresponsible and insubordinateMore >>
