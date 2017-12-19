Lions Win 3rd Straight Game

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women's basketball team scored 33 points in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lions took out Missouri S&T 77-61 inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center tonight.
 
Southern (4-7) had four in double-figures led by 19 points from Desirea Buerge and Chelsey Henry. Buerge had a double-double with 11 rebounds, while Jenson Maydewscored 13. Dru Clark was a pair of rebounds and assists shy of a triple-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down eight rebounds and eight assists.
 
Missouri S&T (4-5) was led by 19 points from Maddie Raley.
 
Southern started on fire and back-to-back threes from Henry with 5:37 to go put the Lions up 17-6 and forced a Lady Miners timeout. A three from Maydew on an assist from Henry the next trip down gave the Lions a 20-6 lead with 5:07 to go and another three from Clark, the fourth of the quarter, put the Lions up 23-6 with 4:02 to go. The run at that point was a 12-0 in favor of the Lions.
 
A layup from Ines Catalan Mateos with just under two to go put the Lions up 29-13 and pushed the run to 27-7 and Southern led 33-18 after one quarter.
 
A three-pointer for Morgan Brightwell with just over five remaining in the second quarter pushed the Lions' lead to 16 (40-24), but the Lady Miners would go on a 7-0 run to end the half and Southern led 42-31 at the break.
 
Both teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, but the Lady Miners got to within five (48-43) with 3:10 to go. A 9-3 run, however from the Lions to end the quarter gave Southern a 57-46 lead after three.
 
A bucket from Buerge with 7:49 to go pushed the Lions' lead to 13 (63-50) and forced a Lady Miners' timeout. A freebie from Buerge with 5:33 to go put the Lions up 66-54, and another pair of freebies from Buerge gave the Lions a 75-61 lead with 2:18 to go.
 
Southern made its free throws down the stretch and the Lions held on for the win.
 
The Lions shot 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from the three-point line. Southern shot 81 percent from the field in the first quarter and 71 percent from long-range.
 
Southern will be back in action on December 30 when the Lions play host to Graceland at 1:30 pm.

