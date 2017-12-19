Shots Fired In Rural Jasper County - One Person Injured - Investigation Continues

A Jasper County resident was taken to the hospital today following a shooting southwest of Carl Junction.

Jasper County deputies were called to this home on Floral Lane to a report of shots fired.

Sgt. John Karraker: "Located an individual that had been wounded, he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries at this time, currently we're conducting an investigation into the rest of it."

At this time, authorities aren't releasing many details into exactly what happened, but the investigation is still on going.

We spoke with Sergeant Karraker who told us that he doesn't believe there is an on going threat to the public.

Karraker told us that the victim was a male, but did not confirm his age or identity.

Karraker confirmed there were no other injuries or victims at the scene.

Jasper County deputies continued collecting evidence, and did ask for permission to enter the home to search for evidence, but would not confirm whether the incident occurred inside or outside the house.