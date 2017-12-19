Newton County Christmas For Kids Warehouse Robbed

The Newton County, Missouri Christmas for Kids program suffers a setback after someone broke into their warehouse and stole toys intended for kids in need.

These shelves at the facility in Neosho had been full of toys -- after officials with the program went shopping last night.

The group collects toys and does some fund raising

But when they returned this evening -- they discovered about $300 worth of toys were missing -- including some from the KOAM ToyBox campaign.

Kevin Johnson, Co-chair Newton County Christmas for Kids: "We're going to go on just like we always do. Last year total amount of kids we helped is just at 800 kids that's including the three head starts in newton county and then the other kids we helped so it's a pretty big operation when you look at the numbers."

Neosho Police are currently investigating the break in.

If you would like to help, you can drop off toys or monetary donations at any fire station in Newton County or with the Newton County Ambulance District.