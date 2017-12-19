Dreiling Ready for DC Role

Pittsburg State head football coach Tim Beck has made a few changes to his coaching staff this off-season. One of those changes, was making a former player his new defensive coordinator.

Nate Dreiling will be Pitt State's defensive coordinator beginning in 2018. Dreiling played at PSU from 2010-2013. He was a 4X All-American linebacker, and was even named the national defensive player of the year when the Gorillas won the national championship back in 2011.

He's only 27 years old, but he's ready for the challenge.