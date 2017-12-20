Quantcast

Basketball Scoreboard 12/19

Missouri S&T 61 MSSU 77 Final/WBB
Pittsburg 72 Chanute 70 Final/2OT/GBB - Petty (PHS) 31 pts
#6 Pittsburg 78 Chanute 55 Final/BBB - English (PHS) 25 pts
Field Kindley 37 Frontenac 60 Final/GBB - Fields (FHS) 14 pts
Field Kindley 55 Frontenac 40 Final/BBB
#5 Labette Co. 55 Ft. Scott 46 Final/GBB
#7 Labette Co. 57 Ft. Scott 45 Final/BBB
Marmaton Valley 21 Humboldt 69 Final/GBB
Marmaton Valley 40 Humboldt 63 Final/BBB
Neodesha 21 Riverton 49 Final/GBB
Neodesha 44 Riverton 25 Final/BBB
Carthage 51 #5 Colgan 45 Final/BBB - Martini (CHS) 14 pts, 6 reb
#2 Carl Junction 36 Springdale, AR 37 Final/GBB - M. Scott (CJHS) 16 pts
Carl Junction 63 Aurora 44 Final/BBB
College Heights 53 Diamond 32 Final/GBB
College Heights 53 Diamond 48 Final/OT/BBB
Butler 28 Nevada 44 Final/GBB
Webb City 60 Fair Grove 46 Final/GBB
Webb City 56 Springdale, AR 66 Final/BBB
Quapaw 25 Wyandotte 34 Final/GBB
Quapaw 55 Wyandotte 96 Final/BBB
Northwestern State 68 #17 Oklahoma 105 Final/NCAAM
Tulsa 59 Oklahoma State 71 Final/NCAAM
Arkansas State 80 #11 Wichita State 89 Final/NCAAM
Oral Roberts 69 Arkansas 104 Final/NCAAM
Stephen F. Austin 81 Missouri 82 Final/NCAAM

