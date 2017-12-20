Basketball Scoreboard 12/19

This time next year, the new Veteran's Affairs Clinic near 32nd and Connecticut in Joplin is expected to be up and running. The ceremony started off with the traditional presentation of colors, addresses from city and hospital officials..and then celebratory painting on the wall to kick-off construction on the inside of the clinic. But what is going to come of this building is expected to help immeasurably. "There are a lot of veterans that don't have the means or the tr...

