KOAM NEWS TO KNOW 12-20

CARL JUNCTION SHOOTING

  • Jasper County deputies respond to a call of shots fired and find one man injured.  The incident occurred just after 3:00pm Tuesday afternoon at a home southwest of Carl Junction on Floral Road near County Road 300.  Officials tell KOAM they found a male with a single gun shot wound to the leg.  Authorities tell KOAM they do not have any suspects yet.

UNITED WAY DONATION

  • United Way of Southeast Kansas receives a $2,700 donation from Frontenac city workers.  The money was raised from two events, the Burgers and Badges event and an inaugural city employee contribution campaign.  The employee campaign produced an additional $1,200.

  • Pet Connection 12-20

    Wednesday, December 20 2017

    Meet Grey and Suzie!  These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old.  As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin.  Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue.  For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Gold...

  • Court Documents Show State of Missouri Wants to Intervene on Jayda Kyle Family Case

    Tuesday, December 19 2017

    The court papers filed yesterday say the State of Missouri wants to be involved in all matters regarding custody of Kyle's son.

