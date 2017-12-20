Pet Connection 12-20

Quantcast

Meet Grey and Suzie!  These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old.  As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin.  Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue. 

For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Golden Paw's Facebook page.  Here's a link.

