Joplin Regional Community Foundation awards fall 2017 community grants

JRCF board members present a $2,000 grant to the Missouri Southern State University Scholarship Fund. Pictured (from left): Dan Stanley, JRCF secretary secretary; Dr. Brad Hodson, Executive Vice President, MSSU; Nancy Good , President of the MSSU Foundation and JRCF board member; and Mike Gray, president of the JRCF board.

The Joplin Regional Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its fall 2017 Community Grants. A grant of $2,000 was awarded to each of the following nonprofit agency partners of the JRCF:

Joplin Workshops, Inc. Fund for providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities;

LovinGrace Endowment Fund for young women’s temporary housing needs;

Bright Futures Carl Junction Endowment Fund for at-risk students

MSSU Scholarship Fund for student scholarships;

Leon and Sue Billingsly Memorial Scholarship Fund for MSSU student scholarships, and;

Carl Junction Educational Fund for scholarships and classroom needs.

Additionally, a grant was awarded to the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center for their general fund.

The JRCF has made local grants of more than $23,000 in the last year. “The JRCF is making the Joplin area a better place to live, work, raise a family and enjoy life through the generous gifts of our donors. We thank them so much,” said JRCF Foundation Coordinator Pete Ramsour.

Grants are awarded by the local JRCF Board of Governors and are made available due to generous gifts from charitable minded donors in our region.

The JRCF, founded in 2006, oversees assets of more than $4.2 million as of December 4, 2017. It is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which has total assets of more than $287 million.