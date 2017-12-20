Caring Hearts Couple Helps Create Hundreds of Quilts for Kids and Seniors

The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically.More >>
The number of 3.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes in Oklahoma is declining.More >>
"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.More >>
Joplin Police arrest one of the two suspects involved in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting. Moses Ramsey was taken into custody by Joplin Police this morning around 9am.More >>
The Mt. Moriah musical display in Carthage is always a big hit, and this year was no exception.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Mayes County, Oklahoma.More >>
Holiday food baskets were delivered drive-through style in Carthage today at the Salvation Army. The baskets include a turkey and the fixings. This year, they also added boxes of white castle hamburgers.More >>
The Bradleys and the Caring Hearts quilt group turn their craft into Christmas treasures and gifts that are a comfort to those in need.More >>
Addiction can lead to a life of crime. And time in jail. But the Jasper County treatment courts are responding to addiction with action in the form of community service. Participants call the program life changing.More >>
Its the busiest travel time of the year, but more than a thousand flights were grounded Sunday in Atlanta by a power outage. The sudden outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, left thousands of passengers sitting in the dark.More >>
It is another shake up to the staff at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society. Director Kelci Cooper has resigned.More >>
According to a new report released Wednesday by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, not one state is spending what the Centers for Disease Control recommends on tobacco prevention programs. Missouri was the worst of the four state area ranked 49th.More >>
Hundreds of people stood in line this morning outside the new Natural Grocers store in Joplin for its grand opening. After a ribbon cutting, each shopper was given a bag with gift items.More >>
We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts. A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox and the Salvation Army.More >>
Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of an annual charity event.More >>
