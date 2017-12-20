Quantcast

Deadline Extended for Leadership Joplin

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Opportunity is still available for Leadership Joplin 2018

The Leadership Joplin program provides a foundation for participants to expand their current leadership roles in the community.

During the six-month, 12-session course, which begins in January, class members develop a broad appreciation of our unique quality of life as well as an understanding of the complex opportunities they face as stewards of the community.

Application can be accessed at the following link http://www.joplincc.com/leadership-programs/

For questions, contact Ginger LaMar at (417) 624-4150 or glamar@joplincc.com.

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 4:01 PM EST2017-12-20 21:01:01 GMT

    On December 20, 2017, John Fitzgerald Francis, 46, also known as "Polo", was sentenced in Cherokee County District Court to 141 months in prison for the shooting death of Kelly Glasgow, 29, in Galena, Kansas. 

