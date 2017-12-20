Deadline Extended for Leadership Joplin

Opportunity is still available for Leadership Joplin 2018

The Leadership Joplin program provides a foundation for participants to expand their current leadership roles in the community.

During the six-month, 12-session course, which begins in January, class members develop a broad appreciation of our unique quality of life as well as an understanding of the complex opportunities they face as stewards of the community.

Application can be accessed at the following link http://www.joplincc.com/leadership-programs/

For questions, contact Ginger LaMar at (417) 624-4150 or glamar@joplincc.com.