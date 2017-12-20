Carthage Salvation Army Distributes Food Boxes

Holiday food baskets were delivered drive-through style in Carthage today at the Salvation Army.

The baskets include a turkey and the fixings. This year, they also added boxes of white castle hamburgers.

Carthage police officers helped deliver the food boxes to some forty seniors and individuals in need who drove up to the door.

The gifts also included a handmade quilt.

Carthage officers say the volunteer opportunity is a win for them too. Officer Chad Dininger said, "We do it first of all, so our citizens in our community are aware that we are out here not only to enforce law but also to help people. When Salvation Army invites us to help, it’s an honor, it truly is. Like when I went and rang the bell earlier, that was fun for me. I got to meet individuals I might not normally meet."

Dininger added. "And just to spread the word we're here to help. And the people who are in need, we want to let people know we are there twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to give back to this community cause we are truly supported in Carthage and we want to continue that."

And the Salvation Army appreciated the help. Captain Chuck Cook said donations of time and products helps. He added, "It's a great relief one, to get this and see the look on people's face when they get their basket. And it's kind of nice to just be that person who doesn't have to be with them on Christmas but know that you're making their Christmas better."

On Thursday the Carthage Salvation Army opens it toy shop with the help of several organizations including KOAM-TV Toybox.

Ninety parents will come to get presents for some three-hundred Carthage area children in need.

