Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/20/2017

Incident Spotlight

Yesterday morning at 1:16am one of our officers was driving at 10th and Porter. He saw a male cross the road in front of him, taking a drink out of an open bottle of vodka. The officer contacted the male. The male began cursing the officer out and refusing to give him his name. The officer tried to control the male after he reached into his pockets, and both went to the ground. The suspect jumped up and began grabbing at the weapons on the officer's belt, and a fight ensued. The male then ran north, still cursing at the officer. The officer was able to knock the male to the ground in a vacant lot to the north, where the fight continued. The male kicked the officer in the chest and then ran again. He then threw an item down and the officer took him to the ground as they ran to the east. The male rolled away, stomped the officer in the chest and face and then ran again. At this time the officer and an arriving back-up officer were able to get him into custody. It was determined the item he threw was a bag of marijuana. He was charged with public consumption, possession of marijuana, resisting, assault on officer and other violations. He as identified as Benjamin Carlson, 34, Joplin.