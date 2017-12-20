Quantcast

Nevada's Mason Signs to Western Illinois Football

The early signing period is here for college football.

Here in the 4-states, one Nevada High School senior made it official where he would be playing his college ball.

NHS senior Hunter Mason signed his letter of intent this afternoon to play football at Western Illinois. Western Illinois is a Division I program out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

In his time at Nevada HS, Mason has earned All-State honors as a tight end, and has also been named All-Conference, All-District and All-Area. Not only does he get it done on the field, he was also named Academic All-State with a 4.0 GPA.

