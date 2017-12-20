Quantcast

Get A Free Compost Bin - courtesy of the City of Joplin

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Got leaves? Want to turn those leaves into compost? While supply lasts, Joplin residents may pick up a welded-wire compost bin and instructional brochure at the Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 West A Street.

Regular hours are Tuesday and Thursday noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center will be closed December 23 and December 30.

