Get A Free Compost Bin - courtesy of the City of Joplin

Got leaves? Want to turn those leaves into compost? While supply lasts, Joplin residents may pick up a welded-wire compost bin and instructional brochure at the Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 West A Street.

Regular hours are Tuesday and Thursday noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center will be closed December 23 and December 30.