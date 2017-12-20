Two Norsemen Earn All-America Honors

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — Two members of the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Golden Norsemen football team were recently selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association all-American team.

Sophomore running back Darwin Thompson and veteran linebacker Dillon Hall were named to the all-American second team.

Thompson (5-9, 195 from Jenks) finished the season ranked No. 2 both in the nation and in NEO school history in total rushing yards.

During his second season, Thompson finished with 1,391 yards on 185 carries. His 7.5 average per carry is also second-best both at NEO and in the nation.

Over his two-year career at NEO, Thompson ranks second in school history with 2,420 on 335 carries and 17 touchdowns.

Thompson was selected as offensive player of the year for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference after leading NEO (5-2) to a tie with Trinity Valley and Blinn College for the regular season league crown.

The Golden Norsemen won the SWJCFC Championship with a 26-20 victory over Trinity Valley in Brenham, Texas before finishing ranked No. 8 with a 9-3 overall record.

Hall (6-1, 210 from Edmond) led the Golden Norse defense with 38 unassisted tackles and 58 assists. He recorded two quarterback sacks for a minus-11 yards and two tackles behind the line of scrimmage for minus-27 yards.