Two Norsemen Earn All-America Honors

The Dragons have now won back to back games.
RB Darwin Thompson and LB Dillon Hall were both named to the All-America 2nd team.
Mason was an All-State tight end at Nevada, and also has a 4.0 GPA.
High school and college basketball scoreboard for 12/19.
Dreiling was a 4X All-American LB for Pitt State. At just 27 years old, he'll be the team's defensive coordinator beginning in 2018.
Desirea Buerge had yet another triple double against Missouri S&T, posting 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Andrew Heck may only be halfway through the 7th grade, but for more than half a decade, he's been making a major impact on thousands of Kansas kids struggling to stay warm.
Holiday food baskets were delivered drive-through style in Carthage today at the Salvation Army. The baskets include a turkey and the fixings. This year, they also added boxes of white castle hamburgers.
No arrests have been made.
On December 20, 2017, John Fitzgerald Francis, 46, also known as "Polo", was sentenced in Cherokee County District Court to 141 months in prison for the shooting death of Kelly Glasgow, 29, in Galena, Kansas.
Meet Grey and Suzie! These two Blue Heeler - Australian Shepard mixes are sisters who are about one-year old. As KOAM's Tawnya Bach finds out, they are currently available for adoption at the Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin. Plus Pete and Marianne talk about a continued partnership with a Joplin Restaurant that's benefiting the local animal rescue. For more details about the Panda Express event or to see other dogs available for adoption you can check out Gold...
