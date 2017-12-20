Andrew Heck may only be halfway through the 7th grade, but for more than half a decade, he's been making a major impact on thousands of Kansas kids struggling to stay warm. He's doing it through the charity he started: Gloves Galore.

"I had some money, and I went and bought my whole class gloves, and then it got bigger from there," said Andrew when discussing his charity's origin.

Gloves Galore has collected thousands of pairs of new winter gloves for Southeast Kansas kids during the last 6 years. For Andrew, giving kids in his home state something they'll use throughout the winter season, is a lot more rewarding than anything waiting for him under the Christmas tree.

"Yeah, I do like doing this. Because I like to see kids' expressions on their faces, that thankful expression," said Andrew.

This is the second year Andrew has teamed up with Cobalt Boats in Neodesha for a "Stuff the Boat" glove drive. Different departments competed to bring in the most winter gloves, which resulted in almost 3000 pairs this year.

"Any opportunity we have to give back to the community, we're going to take it. A situation like this, where we've got little, tiny kids with cold hands: that just seems wrong. So if there's something we're able to do to warm them up, that's always a good thing," said Cobalt Boats manager George Cagle.

Several charities focus on helping those in need procure a hot meal. But with snow expected for the Four State area this winter, Andrew and Gloves Galore want you to remember those who need a helping hand, with cold weather. If you'd like to donate funds or new winter gloves to Gloves Galore, click here.