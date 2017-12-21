Remembering a Lost Coworker

On Dec. 20th, police confirmed a body discovered in a wooded area of Kansas City, was that of missing teen and former Fort Scott resident, Mikayla Norris. Authorities believe she was murdered.

Over in Fort Scott, Norris' former coworkers took some time to remember the friend and teammate they lost.

"She's one of the few people that worked here who would actually ask me how my day was. She'd ask how I was doing," said former coworker Ryan Kellenberger.

Mikayla was known for a positive attitude and an infectious smile.

"She brought smiles to everybody when she was here. She was a good person, good worker. Brought smiles to my face when she was here," said former coworker Charles Staton.

Other coworkers echoed the same sentiment. Mikayla made it fun to come to a fast food job.

"She was very dedicated. Very cheerful. Brilliant. She always had a smile on her face. She made my job worth coming to work for, because she always made it fun," said former coworker Teresa Nunley.

"We definitely miss her happy attitude and her willingness to make everyone stay better," said Kellenberger.