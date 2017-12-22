"Tank or Bank" Previews & Predictions 12-22

KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview the five new movies opening in 4-state theaters this weekend: Tawnya also presents her box office Top 5 predictions.

Tawnya's Top 5 Predictions:

1. Star Wars - The Last Jedi

2. Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle

3. The Greatest Showman

4. Pitch Perfect 3

5. Ferdinand

Do you think they will tank or bank?

