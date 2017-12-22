KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-22

A fire on Thursday destroyed a business that's been part of Carterville, Missouri for more than a hundred years. Fire was reported at "Shirley's Tavern" just after 6:30am yesterday morning. There were no injuries but the building is a total loss. The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause. On the "Shirley's Tavern" Facebook page -- they said the marshal told them it began in the area of the furnace and water heater area.