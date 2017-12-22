KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-22

A fire on Thursday destroyed a business that's been part of Carterville, Missouri for more than a hundred years. Fire was reported at "Shirley's Tavern" just after 6:30am yesterday morning. There were no injuries but the building is a total loss. The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause. On the "Shirley's Tavern" Facebook page -- they said the marshal told them it began in the area of the furnace and water heater area.
CAMP NOW & THEN
The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is helping kids fill their time during winter break. "Camp Now and Then" began on Thursday at Lakeside Elementary School. It's for kids in Kindergarten through Eighth grade, and provides fun, games, and exercise for those days when children are not in school. The camp costs $11 dollars per day.
PAPA JOHN’S CEO
Papa John's CEO John Schnatter is stepping down January 1st, about two months after criticizing NFL leadership over the national anthem protests. Earlier this year, the official pizza sponsor of the NFL blamed the league for sagging pizza sales. Schnatter is also the face of the company, appearing in Papa John's commercials.
AP TOP 2017 HEADLINES
The sexual misconduct allegations that took down Hollywood heavyweights, politicians and media stars was rated the top news story of 2017. That’s according to an annual poll by the Associated Press. President Trump's first year in office, The Las Vegas massacre, and multiple, devastating hurricanes also repeatedly made headlines.