Joplin Man Wanted In Shooting

UPDATE 2:30 P.M. 12/22/17

Joplin Police release the information on a man wanted in connection to an overnight shooting. Police are looking for Lonnie Boyd, 36 year old, of Joplin. He is wanted for domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Police report that he now has short braided hair.

According to Joplin Police Department on 12-21-2017 at 11:38pm we received a call to 5501 East 32nd, Gastrip, for a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her hip. She was transported to a local hospital and is in surgery, as of this morning.

The suspect hasn't been arrested at this time. This is however an isolated incident, and is a case of domestic violence. The investigation continues.