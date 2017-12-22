Quantcast

Pedestrian Killed North of Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI -

A Joplin man was killed in a pedestrian crash 12/21/17 at 9:24p.m. on Route V one mile north of Carthage, MO.  According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report 31 year old Daven Divine was hit by 2003 Dodge driven by a 59 year old Carthage man.  Divine was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver was tested for alcohol.  Divine was taken to Jasper County Coroner's Office. 

  Change Coming for Parsons Police Department

    Starting January 1st, the Parsons, Kansas police department will no longer take courtesy accident reports. 

  The 12 Scams of Christmas

    Pheobe Burke and her friends get some of their last minute holiday shopping done, although she's shopping in a brick and mortar store, she knows her risks when she does choose to shop online. "I look normally for those gift card things or the coupons they'll have in the very small writing 'only if you but this amount of stuff' or 200 dollars worth of gifts or gift cards and all that and they only give you like a 10 dollar gift card. And it's not a very fun deal for you.
  Neosho Police Investigate Shootings Towards Moving Vehicles

    No arrests have been made.  Police say all four incidents happened at about 7 pm.

