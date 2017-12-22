Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Funding Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers took steps to patch up some budget holes before taking their Christmas break.

But House Floor Leader Rep. Jon Echols told members to be prepared to return sometime in January if Republican leaders are able to reach a deal on a package to increase revenue.

The Oklahoma House passed and sent to the governor two measures that provide about $44 million to help shore up the budgets of the state's Medicaid and human services agencies.

The House voted unanimously on Friday for the bills, one to appropriate $17.7 million to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and another to provide $26.5 million to the Department of Human Services.

The House then temporarily recessed the Legislature's second special session.

The Legislature has struggled to raise revenue to fill a budget gap after the state Supreme Court ruled a $215 million cigarette fee was unconstitutional.







