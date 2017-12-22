Flu Spreads in Kansas and Oklahoma

Health officials report more influenza cases in both Kansas and Oklahoma.

Kansas health officials say the flu is increasing in most parts of the state.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesman Gerald Kratochvil say three flu outbreaks have been confirmed in Sedgwick County and another was confirmed in Douglas County.

The department says the flu was expected to increase in Kansas and it likely has not peaked in the state yet.

An estimated 5 to 20 percent of people are expected to get the flu this year, depending on the severity of the season.

Health officials say in a news release that influenza was the direct cause of 99 Kansas deaths last year, and it may have contributed to another 1,108 deaths among Kansas residents.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there have now been six deaths due to flu in the state since the start of the current flu season in September. The department says that as of Thursday, there have been more than 250 people hospitalized with influenza since Sept. 1. There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.





