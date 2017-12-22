Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/22/2017

Starting January 1st, the Parsons, Kansas police department will no longer take courtesy accident reports.More >>
Starting January 1st, the Parsons, Kansas police department will no longer take courtesy accident reports.More >>
No arrests have been made. Police say all four incidents happened at about 7 pm.More >>
No arrests have been made. Police say all four incidents happened at about 7 pm.More >>
According to Joplin Police Department on 12-21-2017 at 11:38pm we received a call to 5501 East 32nd, Gastrip, for a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her hip. She was transported to a local hospital and is in surgery, as of this morning. The suspect hasn't been arrested at this time. This is however an isolated incident, and is a case of domestic violence. The investigation continues.More >>
According to Joplin Police Department on 12-21-2017 at 11:38pm we received a call to 5501 East 32nd, Gastrip, for a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her hip. She was transported to a local hospital and is in surgery, as of this morning. The suspect hasn't been arrested at this time. This is however an isolated incident, and is a case of domestic violence. The investigation continues.More >>
On Dec. 20th, police confirmed a body discovered in a wooded area of Kansas City, was that of missing teen and former Fort Scott resident, Mikayla Norris. Over in Fort Scott, Norris' former coworkers took some time to remember the friend and teammate they lost.More >>
On Dec. 20th, police confirmed a body discovered in a wooded area of Kansas City, was that of missing teen and former Fort Scott resident, Mikayla Norris. Over in Fort Scott, Norris' former coworkers took some time to remember the friend and teammate they lost.More >>
We asked the attorney where the mom was when this allegedly happened.More >>
We asked the attorney where the mom was when this allegedly happened.More >>