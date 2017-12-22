Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/22/2017

Incident Spotlight

This morning just before 5am we were called to McDonalds, 4436 S. 43 Highway, for two people passed out in a vehicle in the drive thru. Officers arrived and found a male driver and a female passenger passed out in a 1990 Honda Accord in the drive thru. The female had a spoon and syringe visible in her hand. The male had plastic baggies visible in his hand. Both woke up and discarded those items within the vehicle. The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in our city yesterday afternoon. The 30 year old Joplin male had just shy of 4 grams of meth in his seat that he was sitting on. The female had a baggie of meth in a container in her bra. Both were arrested for the stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.