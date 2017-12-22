Friday Traffic Update from the Joplin Police Department

We are seeing heavy traffic in the Range Line Corridor. We are also seeing numerous vehicles block intersections as traffic backs up into them. We are reminding drivers that if heavy traffic is in front of you and you are approaching an intersection, you are required to stop before the white stop line instead of stopping inside that intersection and blocking it. Many times the the light will change and the opposite direction traffic cannot proceed because the intersection is blocked. This creates a bottleneck.

If you are headed out, give yourself a few extra minutes and take your time. Increase your following distance, and wear your seat belt!