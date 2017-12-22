Quantcast

Joplin Museum Complex Announcement

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!

From our families to yours we want to wish you a wonderful and Blessed Merry Christmas!

We will maintain our regular hours of operation over the Christmas Holiday, so please stop in and enjoy our festive decorations!

We will be closed for maintenance during the first week of January.

Joplin Museum Complex hours:

Friday 10AM–5PM
Saturday 10AM–5PM
Sunday
(Christmas Eve)
 Closed
Monday
(Christmas Day)
 Closed
Tuesday 10AM–7PM
Wednesday 10AM–5PM
Thursday 10AM–5PM

    Starting January 1st, the Parsons, Kansas police department will no longer take courtesy accident reports. 

    No arrests have been made.  Police say all four incidents happened at about 7 pm.

