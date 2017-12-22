Neosho Police Investigate Shootings Towards Moving Vehicles

Police in Neosho are investigating shots fired at several vehicles on busy roads earlier this week. Investigators say they're thankful no one has gotten hurt so far, but afraid that could change.

Clera Terry lives near Industrial Drive.

"We've never had problems," says Terry.

That was the case up until Monday, when police say two cars were shot at while moving.

"One of our officers was able to retrieve a pellet. That's how we were able to determine it was a pellet gun," says Sgt. Mike Whitehead with the Neosho Police Department.

The side windows on those cars were destroyed. Two more cars were shot at Tuesday on D Highway, near Crowder College.

"This is a little more rare," says Whitehead.

It's also a growing concern to police, because even though investigators believe pellet guns were used in all four incidents, it could be just a matter of time before material damage turns into something worse. Police believe juveniles are the suspects.

Whitehead says, "We'd like them to know two things. One thing, when they're caught, and 9 times out of ten they are caught, if they are juveniles, their parents are eventually going to be held financially responsible for all the damages that have occurred. Two, if they shoot the wrong car and somebody does have a weapon with them...this is Missouri, you're allowed to carry weapons on your person and in your car...if they shoot back at them, then what are they going to do?"

Terry says, "What do they mean by going and shooting people's car glasses out?"

...A question with no answer because there is no meaning, of course. Police want the juveniles behind this to get a dose of accountability.

No arrests have been made. Police say all four incidents happened at about 7 pm.