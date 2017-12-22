Yates Center 5-0, Ranked #3 Heading to Break

24 teams converge in Southwest Missouri with bragging rights on the line.More >>
Two are headed to Oklahoma State, and two are headed to Manhattan to play for the Kansas State Wildcats.
Yates Center is outscoring opponents by 21 points per game this season. Jr Aaron King leads the team with 21 points and 7 rebounds per game.
The new weight room is funded by private donors and is expected to be finished in the summer.
Logue is a former Girard Trojan, and currently runs at Iowa State.
Crowder finished last season with 54 wins and a #6 finish at the JUCO World Series.
Starting January 1st, the Parsons, Kansas police department will no longer take courtesy accident reports.
No arrests have been made. Police say all four incidents happened at about 7 pm.
According to Joplin Police Department on 12-21-2017 at 11:38pm we received a call to 5501 East 32nd, Gastrip, for a shooting. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her hip. She was transported to a local hospital and is in surgery, as of this morning. The suspect hasn't been arrested at this time. This is however an isolated incident, and is a case of domestic violence. The investigation continues.
On Dec. 20th, police confirmed a body discovered in a wooded area of Kansas City, was that of missing teen and former Fort Scott resident, Mikayla Norris. Over in Fort Scott, Norris' former coworkers took some time to remember the friend and teammate they lost.
We asked the attorney where the mom was when this allegedly happened.
