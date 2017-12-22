Quantcast

Yates Center 5-0, Ranked #3 Heading to Break

The Yates Center Wildcats have been hot to begin the basketball season.

Heading into the break, Yates Center is 5-0, sits in first place in the Three Rivers League and is currently ranked #3 in the latest KBCA 2A state rankings. So far this season the Wildcats have won every game by double digits, and is beating their opponents by an average of 21 points per game.

"We're pretty well put together as a team," says senior Jordan Smith, "We got good chemistry. Everybody likes each other. So I feel pretty good about it."

"Defensively we've been playing really good," Wildcats head coach Tanner Davis says, "We aren't shooting the ball the greatest. The difference is last year I think we would have kept chucking it up and this year we've figured out different ways to score. Guys are getting to the rack and finishing at the rim and getting to the free throw line."

This Yates Center team has five seniors on the roster and three in the starting lineup, but it's junior Aaron King who leads the team on the floor. Through five games King is averaging 21 points and 7 rebounds per night, which are both team highs.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help our team win," says the junior, "If that means score 20 or 30 I'll do it. But if that means play defense and rebound....I'm just trying to do whatever I can."

Last year, the team's season ended with a 51-42 loss to Colgan in the sub-state championship game. This year, they're hoping to have another chance to move on to state. Right now though, they're just having fun winning ball games.

"We're just worried about who is ahead of us," adds coach Davis, "We're worried about a league championship. That's what we want right now. We got some challenges coming up that we're looking forward to."

Yates Center's next game will be January 2nd against Flinthills.

