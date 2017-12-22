Quantcast

The 12 Scams of Christmas

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Pheobe Burke and her friends get some of their last minute holiday shopping done, although she's shopping in a brick and mortar store, she knows her risks when she does choose to shop online.
"I look normally for those gift card things or the coupons they'll have in the very small writing 'only if you but this amount of stuff' or 200 dollars worth of gifts or gift cards and all that and they only give you like a 10 dollar gift card. And it's not a very fun deal for you. And suddenly all of your card information is taken from you" she says.
"It is one of the most asked for gifts, and unfortunately the bad people are saying that these gift cards. The only way they can get their money is by ripping you off and saying "You need to buy a gift card from us right now. We'll sell it to you at an online auction, it'll be 50 dollars but you can get it for 10 dollars" says Stephanie Garland from the Better Business Bureau.
But often it turns out that the gift card was fake or already spent.
"Your loved one is in jail, don't tell your mom, don't tell dad, don't tell your grandma. But we need your help right now and the only way to help is by wiring this money" Garland describes a common begining of a scam targeting the elderly.
It's called the "grandparent scam."
"It happened to my mom a couple years ago. And she called me panicked, nervous, and wanting to help all she could for her grandson." says Steve Williams, who's out and about in Joplin, getting his holiday shopping done.
Scammers don't stop at your human family members. 
"Now we advise that if you get an email with a puppy in there just to go to the search engine...type in the word "puppy" and see if there here. For example, if one of these pops up then you know that it's most likely a scammer" says Garland.
Some tips to protect yourselves from some holiday Grinches.

You can go to the Better Business Bureau website and search what scams are happening in your area:

https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us

