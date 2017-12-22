Quantcast

Change Coming for Parsons Police Department

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Starting January 1st, the Parsons, Kansas police department will no longer take courtesy accident reports. Specifically, officers will no longer file paperwork for accidents on private property, unless there's a fatality, extensive injuries, or extensive property damage. 

"Proactive policing. Instead of being up here writing a report, they'll be out on the street patrolling the neighborhoods within the community," said Parsons Police Chief Jason Sharp.

But that doesn't mean you are out of luck if you find yourself in a fender-bender, in a Parsons parking lot.

"We will not take a report. However we will still go out and do a driver exchange form. So we'll have the drivers exchange information so they can report that to their insurance agent," said Chief Sharp.

Parsons PD will also continue to handle vehicle accident reports for wrecks on public roads. Chief Sharp is making the move to better utilize the department's most precious resource: his officer's time.

"When you look at the complexity of our department, it's not just the officers that this affects. It also affects our dispatchers and our records department. The department is saving a lot of time in multiple layers on employees, in a report that is not mandated by the state," said Chief Sharp.

And with that extra time, officers can focus on harder crime.

"It will also allow us to look at, say burglaries or thefts that may be on the rise, or batteries and assaults. Focus attention on that," said Chief Sharp.
Fox14/KOAM spoke to average Parsons citizens to get their thoughts on the police department's new policy.

"I think it's good that they're focusing more on crime, and that we can get more stuff solved in this town, rather than filing little accidents that happened," said Parsons resident Derek Finley.

"I think it's going to be more efficient. The people involved in the accident can just exchange the information, and we don't need the police to come and do a simple paper report," said Parsons resident Laura Cruz.

