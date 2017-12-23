Quantcast

CDC Releases Alarming Statistics For Opioid Related Deaths

Updated:

    Grim new statistics from the Center for Disease Control as the life expectancy for Americans drops a second year in a row...
    The biggest reason behind the drop?
    Opioids.
    It's an epidemic the nation continues to battle, including, right here at home.
Those numbers from the CDC -- may not seem like a significant drop -- the American life expectancy went from 78.7 to 78.6 years.
But the cause for the drop is significant...63,600 overdose deaths in 2016, the majority of those...related to opioids.
You'll sometimes hear the term "The War on Drugs" or "The Drug War" but here at home...
Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff: "When you say the 'drug war', the drug war is not a war to be won...frankly, we're never going to get rid of drugs, we're never going to eliminate people who turn to drugs as an alternative."
In May, Missouri passed Senate Bill 501, dubbed the "Good Samaritan Law". 
In July, Governor Greitens signed the bill, and by August, it was in full effect.
It made Narcan readily available statewide at pharmacies and drug stores.
In addition, it offered certain protections... 
Rep. Bill White (R) Missouri: "This is only protecting you from the related drug incident you're calling them on, if your buddy that's next to you is o-d-ing, and you're doing drugs with him, you're not going to get penalized for you calling to save his life."
But as Representative White mentioned, there are restrictions.
White: "That Good Samaritan law doesn't protect you from everything, if you have a warrant you're getting arrested, if you're a felon and you're carrying a gun, again, you violated a law."
Sheriff Kaiser says no one in law enforcement goes in with an expectation of taking down all drugs, but they go in with an understanding...
Kaiser: "The best thing that we can do is continue the fight, continue the  fight as best we can, as knowledgeable as we can, and as diligently as we can, I think that's the best thing we can do."
 

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

