CDC Releases Alarming Statistics For Opioid Related Deaths

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
The City of Joplin moving forward with two projects totaling more than $450,000. First up -- the beginnings of a project estimated at $240,000...to rehab this facility, the Tin Cup Lift Station.More >>
The nation comes together for the national "Wreaths Across America" day. It's a day set aside each December, to allow the country to lay wreaths at more than 1,000 locations nationwide honoring veterans and fallen soldiers. One of the locations participating, Fort Scott, Kansas.More >>
Through the efforts of Wesley House in Pittsburg...the Pittsburg Salvation Army...and our ToyBox Campaign...700 families are receiving a Christmas they never thought they could. Volunteers un box the goods... And prep their teams for the mass of people coming in for an early Christmas.More >>
The Joplin Police Department needs your help with its K9 program. And all you have to do is mention the department on Facebook. There's actually more. Officer Adam Brannin says "Working a dog, in my opinion, is the best job in the police department."More >>
Pittsburg School Board members met tonight to discuss bond projects. One of them the one for the middle school. The plan had been to be into the bid-accepting phase of things by now. But that isn't the case, just yet.More >>
