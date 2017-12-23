Neosho Kids See Santa Before His Trip Around The World

Some kids in Neosho got the chance to see Santa before he makes the journey to deliver presents around the world tomorrow. Saint Nick made an appearance at the Rocketdyne Church this morning. children could sit on Santa's lap, eat a hardy breakfast, and even design their own cookies to leave out for the big man in red on Christmas Eve. The church organizes the event every year -- which is open to the entire community.

Church member Shawna Wharton says, "I think it promotes it very well. Because we have parents who can bring their kids. It's the Saturday before Christmas. They can relax at a safe place, their kids can do crafts. It's just an enjoyable morning for everybody."

This was the sixth year Saint Nick has made an appearance at the Rocketdyne Church.