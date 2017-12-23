Armed Robbery at Family Dollar in Coffeyville

The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 10PM on Friday night at the Family Dollar.
Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and stocking cap. He was last seen leaving the scene on foot.
Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 620-252-6160 or Detective Jason Kastler at 620-252-6145.
If you would like to report and remain anonymous,you can call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.
