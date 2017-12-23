Book for a Good Cause

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The executive administrator of the Crawford County Mental Health Center held a book signing for his novel Saturday. People lined up to get a signed copy of his book "Trail of the Warrior" at the Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg.

The novel is inspired by four real life stories of addiction, and details how the cases were helped by the center's dog, Rosie. The money raised from book sales will go directly towards a new addiction treatment center for Pittsburg, which will help the Crawford County Mental Health Center treat more patients. 

