Fatal Crash

Mayes County, Ok -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Mayes County, Oklahoma. The wreck happened on State Highway 28, about 2 miles west of Adair, Oklahoma on Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it departed from the roadway and struck a tree. Susan Marceleno, 62, of Vinita was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
 

