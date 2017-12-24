Child With Heart Condition Defies The Odds To Enjoy Christmas With Her Family

The little girl who stole our hearts last year with her story of survival comes home for her second Christmas. We first brought you the Neil family story a year ago, when they were able to take their newborn daughter home after two hundred and twenty days in the hospital. Now, after a recent stay, they're bringing their "miracle baby" home again. 19 month old Kambreigh Neil returned home after being in the hospital last week due to an illness that nearly took her life. Since Kambreigh's birth, she has struggled with a medical condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome -- which mean she was born with half a heart. Despite numerous surgeries and medical complications, she defied the odds doing things that doctors said she would never be able to do. Even though mom and dad have been through a lot -- their positive outlook is pushing them to provide the best quality life they can for their child.

Kambreigh's mom Britney Neil says, "It was in the deepest times that I found the strength in other people and their stories that helped me. Yeah, it's hard and I'm not going to lie. And you have every right to sit there and you know cry about it and be down about it, but is it going to help your situation? It's not going to help you. I would say just lift your head up, fight. You know look at them they're fighting. It's time for you to fight. it's hard it's not going to be easy. it's never going to be easy. but it's so worth it. it's so worth it"

The Neils are spending Christmas Eve at grandma's house and the kids will open their gifts tomorrow on Christmas day.