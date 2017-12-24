Lighting up Mt. Moriah

Quantcast

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

The Mt. Moriah musical display in Carthage is always a big hit, and this year was no exception. The display featured more than 100,000 sparkling lights programmed to dance to 6 different holiday songs.

The display is located by the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church on 15506 Nutmeg Road. It was started back in 2010 as a high school project but has gotten a lot bigger over the years.

