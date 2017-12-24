Pittsburg House Fire

Firefighters battle a blaze at a home on the west side of Pittsburg... The fire broke out around 8:00 this evening at this home at 919 South Olive Street. Authorities tell us the family was able to get out and there were no serious injuries from the fire. The inferno caused part of the roof to cave-in. No word on the cause of the fire at this time.
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states.
Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Sunday, December 24 2017 11:47 PM EST2017-12-25 04:47:01 GMT
Firefighters battle a blaze at a home on the west side of Pittsburg... The fire broke out around 8:00 this evening at this home at 919 South Olive Street. Authorities tell us the family was able to get out and there were no serious injuries from the fire. The inferno caused part of the roof to cave-in. No word on the cause of the fire at this time.More >>
Firefighters battle a blaze at a home on the west side of Pittsburg... The fire broke out around 8:00 this evening at this home at 919 South Olive Street. Authorities tell us the family was able to get out and there were no serious injuries from the fire. The inferno caused part of the roof to cave-in. No word on the cause of the fire at this time.More >>
Saturday, December 23 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-23 23:55:46 GMT
Grim new statistics from the Center for Disease Control as the life expectancy for Americans drops a second year in a row... The biggest reason behind the drop? Opioids. It's an epidemic the nation continues to battle, including, right here at home. Those numbers from the CDC -- may not seem like a significant drop -- the American life expectancy went from 78.7 to 78.6 years. But the cause for the drop is sign...More >>
Grim new statistics from the Center for Disease Control as the life expectancy for Americans drops a second year in a row... The biggest reason behind the drop? Opioids. It's an epidemic the nation continues to battle, including, right here at home. Those numbers from the CDC -- may not seem like a significant drop -- the American life expectancy went from 78.7 to 78.6 years. But the cause for the drop is sign...More >>
Saturday, December 23 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-12-23 23:48:34 GMT
Over in Joplin, the police department initiated their Emergency Road Conditions earlier this morning in response to the slippery roadways. Those conditions have since been lifted as many of the roads are safe and clear tonight. However, at the peak of traffic, JPD found their resources to be overwhelmed from around 8 crashes on I-44 just this morning. JPD is reminding everyone to play it safe on loca...More >>
Over in Joplin, the police department initiated their Emergency Road Conditions earlier this morning in response to the slippery roadways. Those conditions have since been lifted as many of the roads are safe and clear tonight. However, at the peak of traffic, JPD found their resources to be overwhelmed from around 8 crashes on I-44 just this morning. JPD is reminding everyone to play it safe on loca...More >>
Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-12-20 04:15:55 GMT
The Newton County, Missouri Christmas for Kids program suffers a setback after someone broke into their warehouse and stole toys intended for kids in need. These shelves at the facility in Neosho had been full of toys -- after officials with the program went shopping last night. The group collects toys and does some fund raising But when they returned this evening -- they discovered about $300 worth of t...More >>
The Newton County, Missouri Christmas for Kids program suffers a setback after someone broke into their warehouse and stole toys intended for kids in need. These shelves at the facility in Neosho had been full of toys -- after officials with the program went shopping last night. The group collects toys and does some fund raising But when they returned this evening -- they discovered about $300 worth of t...More >>
Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:12 PM EST2017-12-20 04:12:29 GMT
A Jasper County resident was taken to the hospital today following a shooting southwest of Carl Junction. Jasper County deputies were called to this home on Floral Lane to a report of shots fired. Sgt. John Karraker: "Located an individual that had been wounded, he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries at this time, currently we're conducting an investigation into the rest of it." At this time, authorities aren't releasing many details into ex...More >>
A Jasper County resident was taken to the hospital today following a shooting southwest of Carl Junction. Jasper County deputies were called to this home on Floral Lane to a report of shots fired. Sgt. John Karraker: "Located an individual that had been wounded, he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries at this time, currently we're conducting an investigation into the rest of it." At this time, authorities aren't releasing many details into ex...More >>
Monday, December 18 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-19 03:21:53 GMT
In addition to the project discussion, a presentation was given by Aaron Jeffries -- the Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jeffries discussed with the council what it would take to to help make Wildcat Glades succeed under new management. Jeffries says he wants the city, and other groups, to remain engaged in the transition process. Aaron Jeffries, Deputy Director, Missouri Department of Co...More >>
In addition to the project discussion, a presentation was given by Aaron Jeffries -- the Deputy Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jeffries discussed with the council what it would take to to help make Wildcat Glades succeed under new management. Jeffries says he wants the city, and other groups, to remain engaged in the transition process. Aaron Jeffries, Deputy Director, Missouri Department of Co...More >>
Monday, December 18 2017 10:56 AM EST2017-12-18 15:56:08 GMT
The nation comes together for the national "Wreaths Across America" day. It's a day set aside each December, to allow the country to lay wreaths at more than 1,000 locations nationwide honoring veterans and fallen soldiers. One of the locations participating, Fort Scott, Kansas.
The nation comes together for the national "Wreaths Across America" day. It's a day set aside each December, to allow the country to lay wreaths at more than 1,000 locations nationwide honoring veterans and fallen soldiers. One of the locations participating, Fort Scott, Kansas.
Thursday, December 14 2017 8:14 PM EST2017-12-15 01:14:31 GMT
Through the efforts of Wesley House in Pittsburg...the Pittsburg Salvation Army...and our ToyBox Campaign...700 families are receiving a Christmas they never thought they could. Volunteers un box the goods... And prep their teams for the mass of people coming in for an early Christmas.
Through the efforts of Wesley House in Pittsburg...the Pittsburg Salvation Army...and our ToyBox Campaign...700 families are receiving a Christmas they never thought they could. Volunteers un box the goods... And prep their teams for the mass of people coming in for an early Christmas.
Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-14 03:04:39 GMT
The Joplin Police Department needs your help with its K9 program. And all you have to do is mention the department on Facebook. There's actually more. Officer Adam Brannin says "Working a dog, in my opinion, is the best job in the police department."
The Joplin Police Department needs your help with its K9 program. And all you have to do is mention the department on Facebook. There's actually more. Officer Adam Brannin says "Working a dog, in my opinion, is the best job in the police department."