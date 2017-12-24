Quantcast

Pittsburg House Fire

Updated:

    Firefighters battle a blaze at a home on the west side of Pittsburg...
    The fire broke out around 8:00 this evening at this home at 919 South Olive Street.
    Authorities tell us the family was able to get out and there were no serious injuries from the fire.
    The inferno caused part of the roof to cave-in.
    No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position.

