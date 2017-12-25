Murder Suspects Appear in Court

UPDATE 1/4/2018:

Jordan and Ramsey appear in court via video today. Both plead not guilty and were appointed public defenders. They're scheduled to be back in court on January 17th. Both men are charged with first degree murder.

UPDATE 12/28/2017:

Joplin Police have arrested Artilius Jordan. He was taken into custody at 901 South Jefferson around 5:20 this evening. Police say his arrest was without incident.

UPDATE 11:15am 12/26/2017:

Joplin Police arrest one of the two suspects involved in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting. Moses Ramsey was taken into custody by Joplin Police this morning around 9am. Ramsey was located at a home near 21st and Empire. He was taken into custody without incident. Ramsey was arrested for the murder of Sean Harris on Christmas Eve. Artilius Jordan is still wanted for his warrants related to the murder. Jordan's whereabouts are unknown. The investigation is still an active investigation.

UPDATE 6:30pm 12/25/2017:

Police are searching for two men who are now charged with first degree murder in connection to a Joplin homicide. Captain Trevor Duncan says warrants are issued for 27-year-old Moses Ramsey and 47-year-old Artilius Jordan, both of Joplin. Both men are charged with first degree murder, second degree assault and armed criminal action.

UPDATE 11:20am 12/25/2017:

Joplin Police release the name of person shot dead Sunday night around 9:00pm. 47 year old Sean Harris was pronounced dead from his injuries.

While officers were on scene and the male was arriving at the hospital, Joplin Police Dispatch was notified there was a male who arrived at Freeman by private vehicle, also with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not found to be life threatening. That gunshot victim is related to the first shooting.

Detectives worked overnight on the holiday, and more are working today, in attempts to identify and locate a suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made at this point. No other details are being released, this a very active case.

----------------------

Joplin Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 627 S Byers. According to information released by JPD two people were found with gunshot wounds. One the males has died from his injuries at a local hospital before 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Another man is hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

Jasper County Deputies were on scene to provide additional manpower.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation continues into the matter.