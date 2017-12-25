Murder Suspects Appear in Court

The national movers study shows Kansas ranked fifth for outbound movement. However, the city of Pittsburg is bucking that trend.More >>
Ottawa County Sheriff Department confirms there was a fatal fire in Narcissa. The fire crews were called out Wednesday evening. The small town is located between Afton and Miami. The fire occurred is north of Afton on South 540 road and East 160 road. The fatality is a woman. The name of the woman has not been released yet. More details should be released later today.More >>
Luxturna is an injection - one for each eye - that replaces a defective gene in the retina, tissue at the back of the eye that converts light into electric signals that produce vision.More >>
A constitutional law professor says courts have ruled that the young students "are especially open to coercion."More >>
A man is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting near Landreth Park in Joplin. It happened just after 3:00 this afternoon. Jasper County sheriff's deputies were out to serve civil process paperwork to a resident in the 900 block of Landreth Avenue in North Joplin.More >>
