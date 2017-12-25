Quantcast

Fatal Joplin Shooting Under Investigation - KOAM TV 7

Fatal Joplin Shooting Under Investigation

Fatal Joplin Shooting Under Investigation

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

UPDATE 11:20am 12/25/1

Joplin Police release the name of person shot dead Sunday night around 9:00pm.  47 year old Sean Harris was pronounced dead from his injuries.  

While officers were on scene and the male was arriving at the hospital, Joplin Police Dispatch was notified there was a male who arrived at Freeman by private vehicle, also with a gunshot wound. His injuries were not found to be life threatening. That gunshot victim is related to the first shooting.

Detectives worked overnight on the holiday, and more are working today, in attempts to identify and locate a suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made at this point. No other details are being released, this a very active case.

----------------------

Joplin Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 627 S Byers.  According to information released by JPD two people were found with gunshot wounds. One the males has died from his injuries at a local hospital before 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Another man is hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

Jasper County Deputies were on scene to provide additional manpower. 

No arrests have been made at this time.  The investigation continues into the matter. 

