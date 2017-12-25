Fatal Joplin Shooting Under Investigation

"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.More >>
"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.More >>
Joplin Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 627 S Byers. According to information released by JPD two people were found with gunshot wounds. One the males has died from his injuries at a local hospital before 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Another man is hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. Jasper County Deputies were on scene to provide additional manpower. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation continues i...More >>
Joplin Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at 627 S Byers. According to information released by JPD two people were found with gunshot wounds. One the males has died from his injuries at a local hospital before 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Another man is hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. Jasper County Deputies were on scene to provide additional manpower. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation continues i...More >>
The Mt. Moriah musical display in Carthage is always a big hit, and this year was no exception.More >>
The Mt. Moriah musical display in Carthage is always a big hit, and this year was no exception.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Mayes County, Oklahoma.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Mayes County, Oklahoma.More >>
The executive administrator of the Crawford County Mental Health Center held a book signing for his novel Saturday.More >>
The executive administrator of the Crawford County Mental Health Center held a book signing for his novel Saturday.More >>