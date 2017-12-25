Local Church Provides Free Christmas Dinner To Residents

Folks throughout the Four-States are enjoying a Christmas dinner today, and thanks to a local church some Pittsburg residents got theirs no charge. The Pittsburg Presbyterian Church held their Community Christmas Dinner. All community members were invited to fill their plates with ham, green beans and other goodies. 50 area volunteers from helped out with the dinner, which they say has been a rewarding experience.

First time volunteer Nancy Mwanzia says, "The attitude of gratitude it makes you happy when you see helping other people. You put a smile on their faces and it gives you joy. It gives me joy doing it that's why I'm trying to do it.'

This was the ninth year the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church has held the annual Christmas dinner.