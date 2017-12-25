Quantcast

Communities in Schools - KOAM TV 7

Communities in Schools

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.

Dakota Switzer and Jaeryn Ford are just 2 of many Pittsburg High Students benefiting from Communities in Schools. The non-profit is dedicated to seeing students graduate, and its staff works directly with students who need extra help or resources.

"I have a food pantry on site. I have a clothing closet. I have school supplies. I have feminine products. Anything a student can need, they can come to my office and get it," says Communities in Schools site coordinator Reannon McCoy.

Communities in Schools provides more than just supplies, however. Their goal is preventing students from dropping out, and part of that involves developing a supportive relationship with students.

"It gives students more of a self value and gives them someone more approachable than the normal teacher or counselor," said Switzer.

Communities in Schools site coordinators focus on 3 types of issues that prevent students from succeeding: behavioral, academic, and attendance. McCoy helps her students succeed by analyzing their individual problems with them, and then helping them come up with a custom plan.

"I usually set up incentives. Just something than can get the student want to work towards and want to complete that goal," said McCoy.

Sophomore Jaeryn Ford can attest to the program's effectiveness. He's a walking success story.

"(McCoy has) helped me being able to stay in my home, she's helped me be able to get a job, she's helped me with getting my grades up, and all around, I think it's a really great project," said Ford.

The help he's received, has improved his life at school, and at home.

"It's really boosted my confidence, with getting my grades up. It helps with my dad being more proud of me," said Ford.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kansas Supreme Court Decision Changes Statewide Court Filings

    Kansas Supreme Court Decision Changes Statewide Court Filings

    Monday, December 25 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-26 03:16:23 GMT

    The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically.

    More >>

    The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically.

    More >>

  • Scientists Say Stronger Oklahoma Earthquakes Declining

    Scientists Say Stronger Oklahoma Earthquakes Declining

    Monday, December 25 2017 10:11 PM EST2017-12-26 03:11:03 GMT

    The number of 3.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes in Oklahoma is declining.

    More >>

    The number of 3.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes in Oklahoma is declining.

    More >>

  • Communities in Schools

    Communities in Schools

    Monday, December 25 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-12-26 00:15:42 GMT

    "If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.

    More >>

    "If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.