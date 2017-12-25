"If it wasn't for Communities in Schools, I wouldn't be graduating," says Pittsburg High senior Dakota Switzer.

Dakota Switzer and Jaeryn Ford are just 2 of many Pittsburg High Students benefiting from Communities in Schools. The non-profit is dedicated to seeing students graduate, and its staff works directly with students who need extra help or resources.

"I have a food pantry on site. I have a clothing closet. I have school supplies. I have feminine products. Anything a student can need, they can come to my office and get it," says Communities in Schools site coordinator Reannon McCoy.

Communities in Schools provides more than just supplies, however. Their goal is preventing students from dropping out, and part of that involves developing a supportive relationship with students.

"It gives students more of a self value and gives them someone more approachable than the normal teacher or counselor," said Switzer.

Communities in Schools site coordinators focus on 3 types of issues that prevent students from succeeding: behavioral, academic, and attendance. McCoy helps her students succeed by analyzing their individual problems with them, and then helping them come up with a custom plan.

"I usually set up incentives. Just something than can get the student want to work towards and want to complete that goal," said McCoy.

Sophomore Jaeryn Ford can attest to the program's effectiveness. He's a walking success story.

"(McCoy has) helped me being able to stay in my home, she's helped me be able to get a job, she's helped me with getting my grades up, and all around, I think it's a really great project," said Ford.

The help he's received, has improved his life at school, and at home.



"It's really boosted my confidence, with getting my grades up. It helps with my dad being more proud of me," said Ford.