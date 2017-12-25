Quantcast

Kansas Supreme Court Decision Changes Statewide Court Filings - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Supreme Court Decision Changes Statewide Court Filings

Updated:

(AP) - The Kansas Supreme Court plans to require attorneys to file their documents electronically in all of the state's courts starting in late June.
    
The high court says mandating electronic filing is an important step toward setting up a central system for managing court cases. The Supreme Court eventually hopes to make documents available to the public electronically.
    
The Supreme Court is taking public comment on new rules designed to advance electronic filing. One would prevent attorneys from faxing documents.
    
The electronic filing mandate takes effect June 25. People representing themselves still can make paper filings.
    
The state's appellate courts have required electronic filing since November 2015, and 24 judicial districts covering 79 of the state's 105 counties require it. It's available but not mandated in the other seven districts.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.