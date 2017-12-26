PSU Men Host Central Christian on NYE

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will return to the John Lance Arena hardwood Saturday (Dec. 30) for a non-conference match-up against Central Christian College of the Bible. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. (CST).



The Records

The Gorillas enter Saturday's action with a 7-5 overall record.



Pitt State posted a record-breaking 120-31 victory over Baptist Bible College in its most recent action on Dec. 16. The Gorillas set school records for point scored (120), margin of victory (89 pts) and assists (32) against the Patriots, while equaling the school mark for field goals (49) in the contest.



Pitt State opened the 2017-18 campaign with a pair of wins over Minnesota State (90-80) and St. Cloud State (72-62) in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Nov. 10-11 in Pittsburg.



The Gorillas added a 90-50 home victory over NAIA member Haskell on Nov. 15, before dropping a 104-95 road decision to Arkansas Fort Smith last Saturday (Nov. 18). Pitt State rebounded with a decisive 88-69 win over Newman University on Nov. 21 in the MIAA Challenge at Kansas City, Mo.



The Gorillas split a pair of games at the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic at St. Petersburg, Fla., Nov. 24-25, defeating the University of Tampa, 86-78, on Nov. 24 before falling to Eckerd College, 114-105, the next night.



Pitt State opened their conference slate with a pair of tightly-contested road losses, falling in overtime to the University of Nebraska-Kearney (101-89) on Nov. 30 and by three points to Fort Hays State University (77-74) on Dec. 2.



Lindenwood University pulled out a 90-85 win over the Gorillas on Dec. 7, before Pitt State rebounded two days later with a 77-66 victory against Lincoln (Dec. 9).



Central Christian College has a 3-6 overall record. The Saints last action was an exhibition game against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Dec. 9 – a 110-44 victory by the NCAA Division II member Tritons over CCCB.



Saturday's action will count as a game for Pitt State and an exhibition for the Saints.



Head Coach Kim Anderson

Pittsburg State's Kim Anderson is in his first season leading the Gorillas. He has a 7-5 record. Anderson (Missouri, '79) became the Gorillas' 15th all-time head coach on Apr. 10, 2017, after coaching the past three seasons at his alma mater – the University of Missouri.



He has a 308-167 (.648) record in 16 seasons as a collegiate head coach, including the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship as head coach at the University of Central Missouri as well as two more Division II Final Four appearances (2007, 2009) while compiling a 274-95 (.743) record at the school.



Anderson led UCM to seven trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament and seven 20-win seasons. In his final season with the Mules he guided the squad to a 30-5 overall record and the D2 national title.



His Mules teams captured six MIAA regular season titles (2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) and four MIAA Tournament titles (2005, 2007, 2009, 2013). He was selected the MIAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2010, and the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2014.



Series History

This will be the Gorillas first meeting against Central Christian College of the Bible.



All-Time Victories

Pitt State has compiled a 1412-1170 (.547) all-time record in 109 seasons of intercollegiate play. The Gorillas rank 15th on the NCAA Division II wins list (1412).



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State enters Saturday's match-up averaging 89.3 points per game and shooting 48.9 percent from the field. The Gorillas lead the MIAA in scoring.



Pitt State has three players averaging in double figures on the season: senior guard/forward Xavier Adams (17.8 ppg), junior guard Donovan Franklin (17.7 ppg) and junior guard Grant Lozoya (12.7 ppg).



Adams is averaging 17.8 points and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. He also is shooting 53.6 percent from the floor (74-138). Adams (6-6, 215) ranks fourth in the MIAA in scoring, eighth in the conference in rebounding and 10th in the league in field goal percentage (.536).



He posted a double-double with team highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Gorillas victory against SCSU on Nov. 11; and he scored a season-high 30 points vs. Eckerd on Nov. 25.



Adams has posted double doubles in two of the Gorillas' last three contests, contributing 19 points and 10 rebounds against Lindenwood (Dec. 7) and 11 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln (Dec. 9).



Adams joined the Gorillas from the University of New Mexico. He started 14 of 77 career games in three seasons for the Lobos. The Flower Mound, Texas, native averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2015-16. He contributed 3.9 points per game as a junior in 2016-17 before suffering a season-ending injury in early January.



Franklin (6-5, 205) scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in his Pitt State debut against MSU on Nov. 10. The St. Louis, Mo., native is shooting 52.0 percent from the field (64-123) and 86.7 percent from the free throw line (65-75). Franklin, who ranks fifth in the MIAA in scoring, also averages 3.9 rebounds per game. He has converted 19 of 44 attempts from 3-point range (.432).



Franklin has averaged 21.3 points per game in Pitt State's last three outings.



Franklin joined the Gorillas from Indiana State University. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 26 games for the Sycamores in 2016-17. He averaged 14.9 points a game as a freshman at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla.



Lozoya scored a season-high 22 points against Tampa on Nov. 24 and he has dished out a team-leading 41 assists (3.4 apg) and snared a team-high 18 steals (1.5 spg). He ranks 12th in the MIAA in assists and ninth in the conference in steals.



Lozoya (6-3, 180) came to Pitt State after three years at Stetson University. The Agoura Hills, Calif., native averaged 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Hatters in 2014-15, earning All-Freshman honors form the Atlantic Sun Conference. He contributed 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds as a sophomore in 2015-16, before exercising a medical redshirt in 2016-17.



The Gorillas have five additional players scoring between 5.4 and 9.3 points a game: junior forward Demetrius Levarity (9.3 ppg), junior guard Jabari Antwine (8.8 ppg), senior guard Jaxon Holden (8.6 ppg), junior guard Mar'Qywell Jackson (5.7 ppg) and junior center Deitrich Cole, Jr. (5.4 ppg).



Levarity is contributing 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He did not play in Pitt State's opener against MSU. The New Orleans, La., native is shooting 44.3 percent from the field (35-79), including 42.3 percent from 3-point range (11-26). He also has blocked a team-leading nine shots (0.8 bpg)



Levarity (6-7, 210) transferred to Pitt State from Sam Houston State University, where he redshirted in 2016-17. He contributed 15.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Southeastern Illinois College.



Antwine scored a game-high 15 points in the Gorillas lopsided win against Haskell on Nov. 15. For the season, he is averaging 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in eight games played.



Antwine (6-1, 155) averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.9 steals as a sophomore at Moberly Area Community College in 2016-17, earning second-team All-Region and All-Conference honors. The Chicago native also made 35 3-point field goals, converting 44.9 percent of his long range-shots (35-78).



Holden is contributing 8.6 points per game and shooting 59.3 percent from the field (32-54). He has knocked down 18 of 39 3-point field goal attempts (.462).



Holden (6-1, 180) scored a season-high 18 points against UAFS on Nov. 18. He started 13 games for the Gorillas a year ago, averaging 10.5 points per game. Holden missed 14 games due to injury.



The Flower Mound, Texas, native has started 35 of 46 career games for the Gorillas, after transferring to Pitt State following his freshman season from Stephen F. Austin University.



Jackson, a Detroit native, is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 19 points in the Gorillas win over Newman on Nov. 21.



Jackson (6-5, 195) contributed 11.5 points per game at Moberly Area Community College, helping the Greyhounds to a 27-5 overall record a year ago. He knocked down 42 3-pointers on the season during his sophomore campaign.



Cole is shooting 57.1 percent from the floor (20-35) and averaging 4.6 rebounds in eight games played.



Cole (6-10, 240), also a Detroit native, averaged 2.5 points and shot 55 percent from the field at Moberly Area Community College last season. He also averaged 2.4 rebounds and recorded 11 blocked shots on the year.



Pitt State Probable Starters

F 21 Xavier Adams, 6-6, 215, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas

F 5 Demetrius Levarity, 6-7, 210, Jr., New Orleans, La.

G 2 Grant Lozoya, 6-3, 180, Jr., Agoura Hills, Calif.

G 3 Donovan Franklin, 6-5, 205, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.

G 25 Jaxon Holden, 6-1, 180, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas