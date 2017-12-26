Chocolate Crowned Cheesecake Bars

With New Year's just around the corner, you might be thinking, "What am I going to bring to that New Year's party that I was invited to?" After all the cooking you did this past week, you're going to want something that's easy.

These cheesecake squares are just that.

Start by cutting a store-bought frozen cheesecake that you've partially thawed into 1-inch squares. If you end up with a few odd-shaped pieces from the edges, save those for the kids or for nibbling on later.

Now, pop these into the freezer, and, while they're firming up, melt some chocolate chips with a bit of shortening until its smooth.

After placing our cheesecake squares on a wire rack, we spoon the chocolate over them and top each with a fresh raspberry.

Whether you bring these to a New Year's party or serve them at home, they're sure to be a hit.