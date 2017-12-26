Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation Offers A Reward for Information on a Cold Murder Case

Authorities offer a reward for a murder case a decade old.

65-year-old Jack Denney and 66-year-old Elaine Denney were found shot dead in their home in Locust Grove on Christmas day in 2007.

That's in Mayes County, about 45 minutes southwest of Jay Oklahoma.

No arrests have been made.

The "Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation" is offering 10,000 dollars for information that helps develop new, credible leads.