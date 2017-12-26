Quantcast

Second Friday Coffee Announced by Neosho Area Chamber of Commerc - KOAM TV 7

Second Friday Coffee Announced by Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce

Second Friday Coffee Announced by Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Second Friday Coffee

When: Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Where: Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce (216 W Spring Street in Neosho)
Join us for our January Coffee - This Month it is a Second Friday Coffee hosted by Hillcrest Church of Christ. Enjoy Coffee, Breakfast Treats and Networking!
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.